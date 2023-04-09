Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LON:USA) Trading Up 0.6%

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (LON:USA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 141 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 139.80 ($1.74). Approximately 478,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 732,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139 ($1.73).

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 149.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 156.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £426.60 million and a PE ratio of -89.62.

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust Company Profile

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

