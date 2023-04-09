Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,691,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 570,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,790,000 after purchasing an additional 78,166 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 73,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after buying an additional 20,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $91.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.53 and a 12 month high of $135.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -44.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

