Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter worth $1,642,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Investec initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.47) to GBX 364 ($4.52) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Argus raised Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Haleon Stock Up 3.9 %

Haleon Dividend Announcement

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

Haleon Profile

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

