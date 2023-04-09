Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,257 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Corning by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,133,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,810,000 after acquiring an additional 476,621 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 124,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Corning by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 26,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GLW opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.44. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.