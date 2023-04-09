Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Buys 1,243 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 113.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,087,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,572.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZN opened at $72.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.41. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $72.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 180.38%.

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

