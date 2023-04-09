Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $155,000 Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,287 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $31.18 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.45.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

