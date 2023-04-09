Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Purchases Shares of 1,200 Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SON. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Sonoco Products by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 34.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $59.64 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.60.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sonoco Products news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,458 shares of company stock worth $207,291 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

See Also

