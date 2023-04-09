Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Trims Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Leidos were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 56.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Leidos by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $91.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.24 and a 1 year high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.86.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

