Ballast Inc. Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ballast Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.9% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 197,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 28,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PG opened at $152.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $359.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.63. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.73.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

