Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 346 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Aflac by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Aflac by 22.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in Aflac by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $64.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.75 and its 200 day moving average is $67.15. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.