Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 518 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Azenta by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Azenta by 18.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Azenta by 43.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Azenta by 29.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azenta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average of $50.01. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $85.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 349.08%. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

