Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,025 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 271,743 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 37,341 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 6,447 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,446 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $192.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 916.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $202.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.69.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $106,408.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,397,192.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $106,408.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,397,192.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $247,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,766,453.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,784 shares of company stock worth $9,274,601 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

