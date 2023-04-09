Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 33.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 55.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.69.

3M Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $101.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.81. 3M has a 12 month low of $100.16 and a 12 month high of $154.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

