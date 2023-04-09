Ballentine Partners LLC Has $818,000 Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $72.34 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $72.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.41. The stock has a market cap of $224.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.38%.

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

