Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

BANC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California Price Performance

BANC opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.23. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $20.49.

Banc of California Increases Dividend

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Banc of California had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $78.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Banc of California’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BANC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,558 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Banc of California by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,867,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,608,000 after purchasing an additional 182,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,664,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,529,000 after purchasing an additional 44,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Banc of California by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,645,000 after buying an additional 41,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,286,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.