Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.75

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.75 and traded as high as $4.00. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 146,958 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $800.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75.

Institutional Trading of Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $784.48 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 173,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 169,620 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 1st quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at about $746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

