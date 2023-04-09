Barclays Trims Diageo (LON:DGE) Target Price to GBX 4,890

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 5,100 ($63.34) to GBX 4,890 ($60.73) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($38.50) target price on Diageo in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,000 ($49.68) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,200 ($52.16) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo to a buy rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($48.44) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($49.06) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,985.71 ($49.50).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,684.50 ($45.76) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.57. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,363 ($41.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,067 ($50.51). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,555.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,641.49. The company has a market capitalization of £83.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,361.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a GBX 30.83 ($0.38) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,508 ($43.57) per share, for a total transaction of £8,278.88 ($10,281.77). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 937 shares of company stock worth $3,308,396. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

