Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.58.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Argus lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

NYSE BBWI opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 151.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

