Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Cut to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.24.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BBWI opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average of $39.30. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $58.17.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

