Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.91

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €53.91 ($58.60) and traded as high as €60.75 ($66.03). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €60.56 ($65.83), with a volume of 1,632,485 shares changing hands.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €57.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €53.92.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.