BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) PT Lowered to $17.50 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $17.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

BCB Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

BCBP stock opened at $12.03 on Thursday. BCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $203.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Lyga acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 174,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,350.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $115,723 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in BCB Bancorp by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 39.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.