Beacon Capital Management LLC Acquires 129 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,845,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 426,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,867,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $512.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $478.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $482.05 and a 200-day moving average of $506.86.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.00.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.