Beacon Capital Management LLC Acquires 275 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,103.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $94.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.21. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 73.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cfra raised their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

