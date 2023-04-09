Beacon Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 17.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 32,055 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 107.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 104,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 54,141 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 194,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Corteva stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day moving average is $61.88.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global lowered Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

