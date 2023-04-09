Beacon Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,559 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 13,098 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $104.68 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.56 and a 200-day moving average of $98.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

