Beacon Capital Management LLC Buys 137 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in Linde by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.9% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $356.58 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $362.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

