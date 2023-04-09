Beacon Capital Management LLC Buys 1,538 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 210.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GFF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Griffon by 143.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Griffon by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Griffon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.03. Griffon Co. has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $43.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.60.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $649.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.14 million. Griffon had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a positive return on equity of 35.32%. Griffon’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently -12.16%.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

