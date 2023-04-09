Beacon Capital Management LLC Buys 278 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Welltower by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL opened at $71.55 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $98.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.38. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.60, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 762.52%.

A number of analysts have commented on WELL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.06.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

