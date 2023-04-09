Beacon Capital Management LLC Buys 2,950 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 2,458.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. 46.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBLK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.78. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.