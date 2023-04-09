Beacon Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $48.90.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.03.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

