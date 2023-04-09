Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $32,000 Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 224.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $156.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SJM shares. UBS Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.09.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

