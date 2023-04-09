Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $52,000 Position in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL)

Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Necessity Retail REIT in the third quarter worth $557,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT during the third quarter worth $149,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Necessity Retail REIT by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 260,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 15,842 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $983,000. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RTL opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $8.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a boost from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.60%. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -106.25%.

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

