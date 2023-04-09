Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $72,000 Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $142.55 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $159.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.04. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.29% and a negative net margin of 75.40%. The company had revenue of $258.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.11.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

