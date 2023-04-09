Beacon Capital Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB opened at $224.60 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $249.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.49.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

