Beacon Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 708 Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $125.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $136.38.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $216,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACLS. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

