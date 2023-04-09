Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 459 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Beacon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $102.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.79. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

