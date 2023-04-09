Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives GBX 837.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 837.38 ($10.40).

BEZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 835 ($10.37) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 875 ($10.87) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.87) to GBX 825 ($10.25) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.25) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.43) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, February 20th.

Get Beazley alerts:

Insider Transactions at Beazley

In other Beazley news, insider Clive Bannister acquired 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 636 ($7.90) per share, with a total value of £496,080 ($616,095.38). In other news, insider Adrian Cox sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($7.97), for a total transaction of £21,442.80 ($26,630.40). Also, insider Clive Bannister acquired 78,000 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 636 ($7.90) per share, with a total value of £496,080 ($616,095.38). 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beazley Price Performance

Beazley Increases Dividend

LON BEZ opened at GBX 602.50 ($7.48) on Thursday. Beazley has a 12-month low of GBX 385.40 ($4.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 695 ($8.63). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 621.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 629.42. The company has a market capitalization of £4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2,869.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.17) per share. This is a positive change from Beazley’s previous dividend of $12.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12,380.95%.

About Beazley

(Get Rating)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.