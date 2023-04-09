Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Bezant Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 51,729,234 shares trading hands.

Bezant Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of £3.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.67.

About Bezant Resources

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, cobalt, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, Zambia, Botswana, Cyprus, and the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

