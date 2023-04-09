Bitcoin Reaches Market Cap of $540.03 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $540.03 billion and approximately $9.84 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $27,920.92 on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.96 or 0.00443962 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00127218 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00029702 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000572 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,341,406 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.
