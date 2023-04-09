Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Down 7.5% Over Last Week (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00002247 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $7.66 million and approximately $129,346.21 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

BTCST is a token. It was first traded on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.34518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.6334356 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $126,687.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

