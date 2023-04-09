BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.78

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.78 and traded as high as C$6.13. BlackBerry shares last traded at C$6.11, with a volume of 1,419,648 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BlackBerry from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

