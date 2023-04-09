BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 17.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BDJ stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

