BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 542.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in BlackRock by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $656.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $685.96 and its 200-day moving average is $680.55. The company has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $828.00 to $829.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $813.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.85.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

