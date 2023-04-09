Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Lowered by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,887 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Blackstone by 133.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Blackstone from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.79.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $82.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $126.80.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 153.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and have sold 140,617,616 shares worth $1,734,240,167. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

