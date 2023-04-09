Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Holdings Lifted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Block were worth $10,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 95.7% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Performance

SQ opened at $68.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $132.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $2,080,599.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,937,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $2,080,599.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,937,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,880 shares of company stock valued at $25,154,913 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.