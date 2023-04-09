BMO Capital Markets Boosts Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$42.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on H. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hydro One has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$37.33.

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at C$39.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.25. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$30.87 and a twelve month high of C$40.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.78.

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$1.86 billion during the quarter. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.7486936 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

