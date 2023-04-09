BMO Capital Markets Raises Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target to $167.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Waste Management from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.27.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

WM opened at $163.66 on Thursday. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.74.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.