BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB) Trading 0.4% Higher

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB – Get Rating) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.40 and last traded at $42.40. Approximately 65,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 80,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.25.
BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97.
