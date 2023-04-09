Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.85

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$51.85 and traded as high as C$56.35. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$56.09, with a volume of 71,615 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEI.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$56.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$64.93.

Boardwalk REIT Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.41, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

See Also

