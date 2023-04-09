Boston Financial Mangement LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Down 0.0 %

NEM stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.50.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -296.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,380 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Securities upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.